Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.96 and last traded at $75.96. 487,934 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $75.76.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.2832 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $272,949,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,958,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,191,000 after purchasing an additional 770,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 427,927 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,251,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,620,000.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

