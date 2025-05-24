Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.96 and last traded at $75.96. 487,934 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $75.76.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.2832 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
