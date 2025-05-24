VF’s (VFC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $17.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for VF’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of VF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on VF from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VF from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VF from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. VF has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is -30.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in VF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in VF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in VF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

