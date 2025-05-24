Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vimeo by 18.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,657 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vimeo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.17. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.57 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

