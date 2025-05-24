Wall Street Zen Downgrades BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) to Sell

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

BTC Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTCT opened at $3.79 on Thursday. BTC Digital has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTC Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BTC Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTC Digital in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BTC Digital by 396.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BTC Digital in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

