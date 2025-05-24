Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT) to Sell

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Cantor Equity Partners II Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ CEPT opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Cantor Equity Partners II has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Get Cantor Equity Partners II alerts:

Cantor Equity Partners II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

We are a blank check company incorporated on November 11, 2020 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.