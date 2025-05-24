Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT) to Sell

Posted by on May 24th, 2025

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPTGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Cantor Equity Partners II Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ CEPT opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Cantor Equity Partners II has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Cantor Equity Partners II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on November 11, 2020 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.