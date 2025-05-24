Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT) to Sell

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Cantor Equity Partners II Trading Up 1.7%
NASDAQ CEPT opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Cantor Equity Partners II has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.
Cantor Equity Partners II Company Profile
