Wall Street Zen Downgrades Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) to Sell

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ COYA opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.49. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $257.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COYA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 1,005.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

