Wall Street Zen Upgrades Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Buy

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

CASY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $445.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.71. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $313.89 and a 52 week high of $474.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

