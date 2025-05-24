Wall Street Zen Upgrades Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) to “Hold”

Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Chanson International Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHSN opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Chanson International has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $15.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Chanson International as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

