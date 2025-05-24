Wall Street Zen Upgrades First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Hold

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

First Busey Stock Down 0.9%

BUSE opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.75. First Busey has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $43,652.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 437,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,173.75. The trade was a 0.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,706,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 45.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,096,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,262 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $19,861,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 648.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 918,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 796,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $16,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

