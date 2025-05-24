WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 525.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $241.10 on Friday. WD-40 has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.11.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.97%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $907,363.76. The trade was a 6.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WD-40

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

