What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for LOW Q2 Earnings?

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2027 earnings at $13.42 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $221.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.68. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.