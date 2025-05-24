What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Transcat Q4 Earnings?

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Transcat in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $91.32 on Thursday. Transcat has a twelve month low of $67.56 and a twelve month high of $147.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Transcat by 686.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 1,052.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 10,137.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

