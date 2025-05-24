What is William Blair’s Forecast for CarMax FY2026 Earnings?

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

KMX stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CarMax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in CarMax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 48,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

