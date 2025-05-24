Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 208.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,502 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Wipro were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 208,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 104,355 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 39,061 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:WIT opened at $2.87 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

