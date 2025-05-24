Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -140.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $381,735.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,963.22. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,167.54. The trade was a 38.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,741 shares of company stock worth $11,414,034. 25.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.