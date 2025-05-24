Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZURA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zura Bio from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zura Bio by 34.9% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 723,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 12,060.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,532 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 44.2% during the first quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 2,329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 714,258 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zura Bio by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zura Bio by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.05. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

