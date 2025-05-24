Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZURA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zura Bio from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zura Bio
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio
Zura Bio Stock Down 1.9%
NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.05. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.
Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zura Bio
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zura Bio
- What is a support level?
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.