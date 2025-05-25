1,146 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $543,252.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,926,571.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $27,534.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,150.11. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,588 shares of company stock worth $3,950,907. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

