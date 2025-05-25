161,140 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 161,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,640,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $12,207,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. jvl associates llc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 10,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,432,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,703,145,000 after buying an additional 4,561,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.81. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.