16,969 Shares in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 144,014 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 49,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 154,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FWRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $96,539.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,880.08. This trade represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $706,675.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,075.92. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.86 million, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $282.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.98 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Articles

