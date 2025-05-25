1,981 Shares in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Red River Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Red River Bancshares Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.13.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.24 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 21.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

About Red River Bancshares

(Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.