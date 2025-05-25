1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $88.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.03. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

