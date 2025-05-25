20,000 Shares in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 90,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 111,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 62,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1%
HRTX stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $282.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.33. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Heron Therapeutics Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
