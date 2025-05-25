23,205 Shares in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,674,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,382,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,394,000 after buying an additional 121,452 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,698,000 after buying an additional 3,427,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,558,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after buying an additional 655,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle acquired 110,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,900. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD opened at $16.82 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -213.95%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

