26,500 Shares in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,700,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,179 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 521,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 381,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,466,000 after purchasing an additional 195,142 shares during the last quarter. Cutter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 955,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 127,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.96. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neumora Therapeutics Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

