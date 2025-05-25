298,803 Shares in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 298,803 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.39% of Berry as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Berry by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,958,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 781,562 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Berry by 964.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 835,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 757,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 652,416 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Berry by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,403,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 571,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berry by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,148,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 557,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Separately, Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

