44,092 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kenvue by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,741 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kenvue by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.1%

Kenvue stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

