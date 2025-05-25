47,461 Shares in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Man Group plc owned 1.36% of Magnera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Magnera during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Magnera during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Magnera

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,538 shares in the company, valued at $477,800.70. This trade represents a 173.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curt Begle acquired 20,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $284,052.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,341 shares in the company, valued at $621,217.41. This trade represents a 84.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 80,275 shares of company stock worth $1,266,653. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnera Price Performance

Shares of MAGN opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. Magnera Corp has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.35). Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MAGN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Magnera in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnera from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Magnera Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

