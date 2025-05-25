47,860 Shares in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,967,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,696,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,343 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,082,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,609,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,258 shares during the period. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Nextdoor

In other Nextdoor news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,445 shares in the company, valued at $460,005.40. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextdoor Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of KIND stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $564.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. Analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Further Reading

