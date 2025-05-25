793 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Purchased by Group One Trading LLC

Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,803.50. This represents a 39.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $2,049,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,363.21. The trade was a 38.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,382 shares of company stock worth $13,189,508. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.02 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $355.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.