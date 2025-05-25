8,496 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 744,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 551,445 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 202,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 360,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 61,327 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 206,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 93,077 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Community Healthcare Trust

In other news, Director Cathrine Cotman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,023.10. The trade was a 14.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.72 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -606.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

