Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

NYSE ADNT opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Adient has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adient by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 394,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Adient by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 72,077 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 803,961 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Adient by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Adient by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

