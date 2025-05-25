Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,049 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 14,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. This trade represents a 75.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:AAP opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

