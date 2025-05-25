Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,985 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alector by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Alector by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alector by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Alector Stock Down 5.3%

ALEC opened at $1.24 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector Profile

(Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.