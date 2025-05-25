Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,749 shares of company stock worth $24,197,235. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average of $208.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

