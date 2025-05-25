Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,749 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,235. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

