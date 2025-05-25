Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $197.85 and last traded at $200.97. Approximately 11,912,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 41,849,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.10.

Specifically, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $3,577,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,876,930. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.