Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,440 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,471.94. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

