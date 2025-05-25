Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,801 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,377,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LGI Homes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,395,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,608 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,965,000 after acquiring an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after acquiring an additional 212,468 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,125.88. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.93.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.29). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

