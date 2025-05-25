ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,532 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 163,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $556,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,978.66. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,678.40. This represents a 87.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,571 shares of company stock worth $5,177,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $14.98 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Stories

