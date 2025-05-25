Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $19,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APAM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,002.96. The trade was a 14.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:APAM opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Get Our Latest Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.