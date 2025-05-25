AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVPT opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,826,510.95. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

