AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 766,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AXIS Capital worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $103.85.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,786,435.50. The trade was a 47.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

