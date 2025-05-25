Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 108,428 Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 800,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,627,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter.

VNM opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.89. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

