Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 780.1% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,449.84. This represents a 19.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PRA Group from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRA Group

PRA Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $269.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.