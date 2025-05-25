Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 752,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 153.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 300,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after buying an additional 191,179 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,730,000 after buying an additional 13,366,743 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($3.01). Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

