Bank of America Corp DE Has $9.22 Million Stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYX. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,332,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,327,000 after purchasing an additional 787,032 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 966.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 663,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after buying an additional 621,303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 400,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 324,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VYX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Insider Activity at NCR Voyix

In other news, Director Laura Sen bought 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,321.12. This trade represents a 76.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Voyix Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

