Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,066 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 471.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in ArcBest by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $129.83.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.03 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

