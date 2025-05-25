Bank of America Corp DE Sells 114,091 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLOU. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period.

Shares of CLOU opened at $22.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $347.75 million, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

