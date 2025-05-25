Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,022,368 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Bentley Systems worth $19,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 63,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.5%

BSY stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,325.12. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile



Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

