BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 49,087,882 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 30,905,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBAI. Northland Securities cut shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk cut BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $42,892.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 270,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,686.05. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Peffer sold 45,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $159,815.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 684,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,852.44. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,219 shares of company stock worth $532,605. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

